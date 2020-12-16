Date :Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 | Time : 15:35 |ID: 187121 | Print

2.2 Million copies of Quran printed in Iran in 9 months

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Some 2.2 million copies of the Holy Quran were printed in Iran in the first 9 months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21), an official said.

Meysam Moafi, the deputy for supervising Quran printing and publication at the Dar-ol-Quran Karim Organization, told IQNA that the number shows a 30 percent increase in printing the Quran in the country compared to the same period last year. He added that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the number of digital Quran copies published in the country has also risen. The Dar-ol-Quran Karim Organization is affiliated to Iran’s Islamic Development Organization. It oversees Quranic activities and grants permissions for publication of the Quran in the country.

