Air pollution listed as cause of 9-year-old girl’s death in UK

SHAFAQNA A British coroner ruled Wednesday that air pollutionmade a material contribution to the death of a 9-year-old girl who died of a fatal asthma attack in February 2013.

Poor air quality played a significant role in inducing and worsening her condition, coroner Philip Barlow ruled Wednesday. It’s believed to be the first time air pollution has been recorded as a medical cause of death in the U.K. and raises questions over the country’s commitment to tackling pollution.

Britain has been in breach of EU air quality rules for years. Even after it leaves the EU at the end of the month, the limits will continue to apply as they’ve been transposed into U.K. law, Bloomberg reported.

