Virtual meeting of JCPOA joint commission starts

The meeting is aimed at examining how to implement the JCPOA to deal with challenges concerning the deal. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi is leading the Iranian delegation in the meeting.

The meeting is being held at the level of Foreign Ministry deputies and political directors of the remaining parties to the agreement formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, namely Iran, China, Russia, the UK, France, and Germany.

The Commission meeting is being chaired on behalf of European Union High Representative Josep Borrell by Secretary-General of European External Action Service Helga Schmid.