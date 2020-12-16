Bahraini parliament opposed resolving Qatar crisis

SHAFAQNA- The Bahraini parliament formally stated its opposition to reconciling with Qatar and resolving the crisis in the Persian Gulf region.

A statement issued by the Bahraini parliament referred to “Qatari Coast Guard patrols and their violation of the rights of Bahraini fishermen and sailors.”

“We condemn the unacceptable conduct of the Qatari Coast Guard patrols with Bahraini fishermen, which is contrary to the values ​​and principles of good neighborliness,” the statement said.

Qatar announced on December 12 that it had seized a Bahraini boat entering the country’s continental waters.

The Bahraini parliament has said it does not recommend reconciliation with Qatar before resolving the issue through negotiations and a return to normalcy and the protection of fishermen’s rights.

Earlier, Kuwaiti and Saudi officials announced an imminent solution to the Persian Gulf crisis and reconciliation with Qatar.

