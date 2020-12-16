Saudi Crown Prince teleconversation with King of Jordan

SHAFAQNA- Jordanian sources reported about the telephone conversation of Saudi Crown Prince with the King of the country and what issues were discussed in this telephone conversation.

Jordanian sources reported a phone call from the Saudi Crown Prince to the King.

According to the report, King Abdullah II of Jordan had a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the call, bilateral relations were discussed, as reported by the Jordanian media.

Also in this telephone call, the two sides discussed the continuation of coordination and consultation between the two countries of Jordan and Saudi Arabia on various issues of common concern.

No further details were released about the conversation.

This news is originally published by Mehr News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English