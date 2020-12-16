Date :Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 | Time : 19:19 |ID: 187171 | Print

At least 13 Afghan police officers killed in attack on checkpoint

SHAFAQNA-At least 13 Afghan policemen were killed in an attack on their checkpoint  n the northern province of Baghlan.

Another three policemen were wounded in the overnight attack that took place in the Wazirabad area of Pol-e-Khumri city, provincial councillors Firuzuddin Aimaq and Shamsulhaq Barakzai told dpa news agency. Aimaq said an armoured tank and several police vehicles were torched during the fighting.

Afghan officials have blamed the Taliban for carrying out the attack. The armed group has not commented on the incident yet, AlJazeera reported.

