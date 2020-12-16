Mahmoud Abbas’s appreciation of Indonesia’s refusal to normalize relations

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Palestinian Authority praised the Indonesian president for his firm stance in refusing to normalize relations and make peace with the Israeli regime.

The President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, today (Wednesday) called Indonesian President Joko Widodo and thanked him for his support for the Palestinian cause and ideals.

During the phone call, he thanked his Indonesian counterpart for his country’s stance in support of Palestinian rights, and for Indonesia’s Indonesia’s previous position in rejecting the normalization of relations with the Israel and the commitment to achieve peace on the basis of a two-state solution in accordance with international law.

Mahmoud Abbas said: “Indonesia’s position in support of the Palestinian cause in the international community through membership in the UN Security Council is very valuable.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in Palestine and the Palestinian Authority’s efforts to protect the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Indonesian president also stressed his country’s firm and principled commitment to the Palestinian issue, saying that despite rapid changes in the Middle East until lasting peace and inclusiveness between the Palestinians and the Israelis, Indonesia will take no steps to normalize relations with Israel.

He added: “Indonesia, as the largest Muslim country, will continue its efforts to support the achievement of peace and will play a greater role in this regard.”

“As part of Indonesia’s efforts to support peace, the Indonesian Foreign Minister will visit his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki,” the Indonesian president said.

At the end of the call, the head of the Palestinian Authority thanked his Indonesian counterpart for his honorable stance on the Palestinian cause and the just rights of the Palestinians.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English