COVID-19 transmission across Europe remains widespread and intense:WHO

The World Health Organization warned Wednesday that COVID-19 transmission across the European region remains “widespread and intense,” urging people to wear masks at Christmas family gatherings.

“It may feel awkward to wear masks and practice physical distancing when around friends and family, but doing so contributes significantly to ensuring that everyone remains safe and healthy,” the WHO said on its website.

The WHO Europe published some guidelines for minimizing the COVID-19 risk with advice to individuals, communities, and governments for the winter holidays.

Its warning came as WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned during the week that the number of weekly deaths increased by around 60%, with a doubling in Europe in the past six weeks.

“Most cases and deaths are in Europe and the Americas,” Tedros said at a recent news webinar.

The WHO said that despite some fragile progress made against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 transmission remained widespread, and made a plea for people to stop the spread of the virus.