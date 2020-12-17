Bahrain’s King vaccinated against COVID-19

SHAFAQNA- Bahraini King Hamad was vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday as the kingdom prepares to begin its nationwide inoculation campaign.

Bahrain’s official news agency (Bana) announced on Wednesday that Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the king of this country, injected the vaccine against the new generation of coronavirus (Covid-19) without mentioning the company that made the vaccine.

Al-Khalifa also said that the Bahraini community is aware of and adheres to all precautions and guidelines provided by the National Corona Virus Medical Team.

He stressed that this issue has had a great impact on the success of his country in preventing the spread of the virus in society.

The King of Bahrain also thanked all the government agencies and volunteers for their active role in the front line in the fight against the Corona virus.

Bahrain last Saturday issued a license for the joint vaccine of the American companies Pfizer and the German company Biontec against the Corona virus, and on Sunday this week for the vaccine produced by the Chinese company Sinofarm.

It should be noted that according to the official statistics of the Bahraini Ministry of Health, the country has registered less than 90,000 cases of the deadly virus since the beginning of the outbreak of the corona virus, and less than 350 of them have lost their lives.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.