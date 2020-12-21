Germany: Mosques and Islamic organizations expanded their online services in 2020

SHAFAQNA- Recent studies by the Internet platform “Integration Media Services” show that many mosques and Islamic organizations in Germany have expanded their online services in the last year.

As this research shows, more than half of the mosques and Islamic organizations in Germany use social networks and websites to communicate more effectively with their members. According to this study, Facebook is the most popular social network among members of mosques and Islamic organizations. On the other hand social medias like Instagram and Twitter are of very little use.

Samira Tabeti, a researcher in the field of religion, has conducted a research project for the Internet platform “Integration Media Services”. In her findings, she has concluded that many mosques have expanded or are in the course of expanding their digital services due to the Coronavirus pandemic health crisis. The study took place on 480 mosques and 100 Islamic communities in Germany.

She believes that news of Muslim activities is less prevalent on social media and the web. For example, the German media do not publish any news about the activities of mosques on Internet websites and social networks. At the same time, there are numerous news and reports about the dangers of Salafism in the German media. However, according to Tabeti, more than half of mosques and Islamic organizations use social networks and Internet sites to communicate with their members.

A recent study also shows that Facebook is a popular social network among members of mosques and Islamic organizations. Of course, some Muslims also use Internet platforms, such as YouTube, to provide religious content. But in the meantime, Instagram or Twitter do not have many fans among the religious accounts. According to the study, more than a quarter of Islamic societies have expanded their digital services during the Corona epidemic, with 18 percent wanting to do so in the near future and 16 percent saying they want to communicate online but it is not possible for them due to a lack of basic equipment and financial problems. Therefore, they are not able to provide online services to their members.

We all know that the Coronavirus pandemic crisis has changed the lives of the Muslims in Germany. Even during the month of Ramadan this year, most mosque programs were held online. It seems that all mosques and Islamic communities will soon start providing online services. For example, since the Coronavirus outbreak, the Gurush National Islamic Society has adapted to the conditions. Members of this Islamic community have published Qur’anic discussion and held recitation circles on the Internet. In addition, videos related to the recitation of the Qur’an and other daily programs of the association are broadcasted daily on the Kamya YouTube channel.

The Dietib Turkish-Islamic Association is another German Islamic community that currently provides online services. Broadcasting Friday prayer sermons online, holding online Q&A sessions and online seminars are some of the union’s activities during the Coronavirus pandemic times. “It is important that we create an opportunity during the crisis so that citizens do not neglect worship and exchange ideas with each other,” said Abdul Rahman Atasavi, secretary general of the Dietib Turkish-Islamic Union.

Although many Muslims participate in online religious programs, they have sensed a lack of while mosques were closed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The Muslims have realized the importance of mosques in their lives. “The mosque is very important in the lives of Muslims,” ​​said Murat Gumush, secretary general of the German Islamic Council and deputy secretary general of the Gurush National Society. “Every day, Muslims come to the mosque to pray, talk to each other and drink tea in a common place, so whenever mosques are closed, Muslims feel very homesick.”

