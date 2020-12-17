Can accumulating wealth calm the heart?

SHAFAQNA – Some people make mistake and think if they want their hearts to calm down and their anxiety to disappear, must accumulate wealth all the time. They are wrong because what makes the heart to calm down is not wealth; rather it is the glorification of God (Dhikr/Zikr). As mentioned in Ayah 28 of Surah Ar-Ra’ad: “Those who believe, and whose hearts find satisfaction in the remembrance of Allah (SWT); for without doubt in the remembrance of Allah (SWT) do hearts find satisfaction.” Therefore, remembrance of God calms down the heart and not accumulating wealth; because if the entire world is given to the human being, he/she will see that when a problem appears, wealth cannot remove it, so what removes the anxiety from the heart is remembrance of God.

Accumulating wealth has the opposite effect and causes anxiety. Imam Ali (AS) told Komail (RA): Knowledge protects you, but you must protect wealth [1]. And in another narration he said: Sleep in a place where no money is with you, in order that you can sleep in peace; because if you have accumulated money under your head, you cannot sleep till morning as all the night you fear that a thief comes and takes all the money. So, wealth cannot calm you down, rather it causes anxiety [2].

