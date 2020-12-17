Is it necessary for the woman to comply with the spouse’s request for intimate relationship during the time of Nikah? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about intimate relationship during the time of Nikah.

Question: During the time of Nikah, the woman lives in her father’s house and her spouse requests intimacy (sleeping together); is compliance with spouse’s request necessary?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Because it is usual that intimate relationship to happen after the wedding ceremony, the indication is that the Nikah has happened on that basis; therefore, the woman can refuse.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA