Date :Thursday, December 17th, 2020 | Time : 10:34 |ID: 187225 | Print

Is it necessary for the woman to comply with the spouse’s request for intimate relationship during the time of Nikah? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about intimate relationship during the time of Nikah.

Question: During the time of Nikah, the woman lives in her father’s house and her spouse requests intimacy (sleeping together); is compliance with spouse’s request necessary?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Because it is usual that intimate relationship to happen after the wedding ceremony, the indication is that the Nikah has happened on that basis; therefore, the woman can refuse.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *