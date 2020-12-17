Cultural heritage minister congratulates miniature global registration

Noting that the art of miniature in Iran has a history of several thousand years and Iranians have long had a deep connection with the art and the artists, he said that miniature has depicted the joys, sorrows and different situations of the Iranian people throughout the history. Miniaturists enjoy a high and valuable status before the Iranian people.

The fifteenth session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage started online in Jamaica on December 14 and will continue until 19 December. In its session late on Wednesday, miniature was registered as the 15th intangible heritage of Iran in the UNESCO World Heritage List by the majority of votes and without opposition.