https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/1-12.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian 2020-12-17 15:04:00 2020-12-17 15:12:56 Photos: Amazing moments of heavy fog descending on shrines of Imam Hussain (AS) and Al-Abbas (AS)