Pope calls on world leaders to divert arms money to fight COVID-19

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis called on world leaders on Thursday to divert funds spent on arms to confront problems such as the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure vaccines reach the poor nations.

In his message for the Roman Catholic Church’s World Day of Peace, which is celebrated on Jan. 1, Francis also repeated a call for the establishment of a global fund with money slated for weapons to be used instead to help eradicate poverty.

“How many resources are spent on weaponry, especially nuclear weapons, that could be used for more significant priorities such as ensuring the safety of individuals, the promotion of peace and integral human development, the fight against poverty, and the provision of health care.” Francis said.

He said “I renew my appeal to political leaders and the private sector to spare no effort to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines and to the essential technologies needed to care for the sick, the poor and those who are most vulnerable,” Reuters reported.