Maldives coronavirus burial plan will marginalise Muslim communities in Sri Lanka

SHAFAQNA- The UN’s special rapporteur on freedom of belief condemned Maldives’s announcement it was considering burials for Sri Lankan Muslims who die of COVID-19, saying such a move will marginalise Muslim communities in Sri Lanka.

Wednesday’s statement from Ahmed Shaheed comes amid intensifying criticism of a government rule in Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka that mandated anyone who dies of COVID-19 must be cremated – a practice forbidden in Islam.

Muslims in Sri Lanka have criticised the policy by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government as “discriminatory” and have insisted that burials should take place in their country.

Neighbouring Maldives, a Sunni Muslim country, stepped into the fray on Monday, with Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid announcing that authorities were considering a “special request” from Rajapaksa to facilitate “Islamic funeral rites in the Maldives for Sri Lankan Muslims succumbing to the COVID-19 pandemic”, AlJazeera reported.

 

 

