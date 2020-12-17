Date :Thursday, December 17th, 2020 | Time : 21:17 |ID: 187336 | Print

IRC warns of deteriorating mental health crisis among refugees on Greek islands

SHAFAQNA-The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has warned of a deteriorating mental health crisis among refugees in Greek migrant camps.

The Committee, in a new report on Thursday, said nearly 15,000 people remain stranded at the European-Union funded Reception and Identification Centres, camps known as “hotspots” that were set up on Europe’s borders almost five years ago to swiftly process applications for asylum.

Citing data collected from 904 asylum-seekers supported by its mental health programmes on the islands of Lesbos, Chios and Samos, the IRC said one in three of its clients reported suicidal thoughts, while one in five reported having made attempts to take their lives., AlJazeera reported.

 

