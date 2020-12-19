Largest German Muslim charity campaign during Coronavirus pandemic

SHAFAQNA- The Coronavirus outbreak crisis has not only disrupted economic, cultural and artistic activities in Germany. It has also hampered social and charitable activities in the country. For example, the Food for Orphans campaign, Germany’s largest Muslim charity campaign, has faced many challenges due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, campaign officials have tried to come up with creative ideas to compensate for these difficulties.

“Food for Orphans” is the title of a campaign launched by the German Islamic Relief Organization in 2013 to help orphans in disadvantaged countries. This campaign is formed every year with the participation of thousands of Muslims and non-Muslims in Germany. The way it works is that German citizens donate money to help orphans while eating together. However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus this year has caused major problems for the campaign organizers.

“The outbreak of Covid-19 has posed many challenges for us,” said Nouri Kusley, deputy director of the Islamic Islamic Relief Organization of Germany. In many German states we have seen the restriction of personal contacts, the imposed social distancing and the closure of many businesses. “In many cities, gatherings were banned, so we could not collect donations from citizens in the way we did in previous years.”

As Kusley explains; “After consulting with each other, the members of the organization have decided to try other methods of collecting public donations to face the challenges of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. So we launched a food delivery website so that citizens can order the food they want online and donate the money to charity. We have also started collaborating with the stand-up comedy group Rebel Comedy. In addition, the German Islamic Relief Organization organized a cycling program in Eifel and asked participants to pay a fee to help orphaned children.” The cycling program seem to have attracted and pleased many people. “It was a great idea,” said one participant. “After a long time, we participated in a group based program, we had a good day together and also raised money for orphans.”

Although the conditions of the Food for Orphans campaign have changed, members of the German Islamic Relief Organization are not dissatisfied with the situation. “Many were unable to attend food for orphans due to the coronavirus disease, but they joined the campaign in other ways,” said Nouri Kusley. “We thank all those who supported the campaign to help orphans. Unfortunately, with the outbreak of Covid-19, the situation of many orphans in developing countries has worsened. They need our help now.”

Since the campaign began in 2013, approximately 200,000 people from all over Germany have participated in the Food for Orphans campaign. This campaign is the largest voluntary campaign in Germany with the participation of Muslim and non-Muslim citizens of Germany.

Persian version