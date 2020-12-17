Date :Thursday, December 17th, 2020 | Time : 21:36 |ID: 187343 | Print

EU to start coronavirus vaccinations on December 27

SHAFAQNA-European Union states will start coronavirus vaccinations on December 27, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

“It’s Europe’s moment. On 27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU,” Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter. “We protect our citizens together. We are #StrongerTogether,” she added.

EU members have been waiting for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to approve the vaccine developed by U.S. drug company Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. The EMA is expected to make an announcement on Dec. 21, according to  Reuters.

 

