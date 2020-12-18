Date :Friday, December 18th, 2020 | Time : 00:08 |ID: 187347 | Print

Conference on late Ayatollah Saanei, his work and impact on Islamic Law +Details

SHAFAQNA- The Salaam Centre and Shia Ithna’ashari Community of Middlesex (SICM) will hold a Conference on late Ayatollah Saanei, his work and impact on Islamic Law. 

The conference will be held on 27th December, 2020, at 12:15-16:00 London Time.

“Behind the law: Ayatollah Saanei’s Approach to Islamic Law” is the topic of the first panel discussion by lectures from Ayatollah Seyed Mostafa Mohaghegh Damad, Ayatollah Dr. Nobahar and Dr. Ali-Reza Bhojani.

The topic of the second panel is “Ayatollah Saanei: A Pioneer in Reformist Rulings in the Hawza?” by the presence of Dr. Masoumeh Rad Goudarzi, Miqdaad Versi and Shaykh Kumail Rajani.

Full programme will be streamed live on http://youtube.com/sicmtv/live 

More details on the programme is available HERE.

