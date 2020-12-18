Trump talks with Saudi King about regional security and dispute with Qatar

SHAFAQNA- The US president spoke with the King of Saudi Arabia about resolving disputes between the country and its allies with Qatar, as well as regional security.

The White House said in a statement this evening (Thursday) that President Donald Trump had spoken by telephone with King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, where the two sides discussed security issues of the Middle East region and efforts to resolve the Persian Gulf crisis.

According to the White House statement, Trump while praising King Salman for his leadership in resolving disputes between Saudi Arabia and its allies (UAE, Bahrain and Egypt) with Qatar after more than three and a half years, expressed optimism about their joint action to sever diplomatic relations with the country.

Meanwhile, the king had contacted the US president and during the telephone conversation between the two sides, the strategic relationship between Riyadh and Washington and ways to strengthen it, as well as developments in the region and issues of common concern were discussed.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English