Michel Aoun: Lebanon needs an integrated Arab stance

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese President, in a meeting with the Deputy Secretary General of the Arab League, stressed the need for a united stance of the Arab countries to overcome the current crisis in Beirut.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun hosted Arab League Deputy Secretary General Hossam Zaki at the Baabda Presidential Palace today (Thursday)

“After a series of events, Lebanon is waiting for a unified Arab stance to overcome the economic and social problems it suffers from, these incidents have taken place in recent years, especially after the increase in the number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, with a population of more than one and a half million people,” he said during the meeting.

According to the International Monetary Fund, direct and indirect material damage, especially the economic damage that Lebanon has suffered due to the presence of refugees from 2011 to last year, has exceeded $ 54 billion.

He stressed the responsibility of the Arab countries to help Lebanon overcome the difficult situation it is going through, because Lebanon has endured many problems because of the Arab goals, the most important of which is the issue of Palestine.

The Lebanese president reiterated that the next government will make the necessary reforms along with the financial review of the accounts of the Lebanese banks, institutions and all public administrations, and this is a fundamental step to fight corruption and prevent the repetition of mistakes that occurred in the country years ago.

He added: “The formation of a new government is facing problems that can be overcome by adopting a single criterion and forming a government that can meet the basic challenges that await it and the result of the internal situation of the country, and create cooperation between the executive branch and the legislature.

The Deputy Secretary General of the Arab League also stressed that “Ahmed Aboul Gheit” is following the events in Lebanon and is ready to play any role in helping Lebanon to overcome the current very difficult situation.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English