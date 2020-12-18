Egypt’s Dar Al Ifta: Not attending Friday prayers due to Corona fear is permissible

SHAFAQNA- Egypt’s Dar Al Ifta announced that it is permissible for those who are afraid of contracting the Coronavirus not to attend Friday prayers, and in addition, a person who has tested positive for Corona is legally forbidden to attend Friday prayers.

The center announced today (Friday) in a new fatwa: In the light of the outbreak of the Coronavirus and the world’s approach to coexistence with the conditions of this epidemic, if a person is afraid of harm caused by the virus by contact with others in Friday prayers or something like that Suspicion overcomes him, it is permissible for such a person not to attend Friday prayers and perform it at home. However, a person who has a positive Corona test is legally forbidden to attend Friday prayers because the presence of such a person contains intentional harm to others, especially when one knows that his illness is infectious in nature.

Dar Al Ifta in its statement about the fatwa of absence in Friday prayers and performing it at noon on the same day at home, added: A prominent feature of Islamic law is the balance between its legitimate purposes and the interests of creation, in which there is flexibility, observance of conditions and compatibility with existing reality, which makes its rules suitable for any time, place and in any situation, and this allows the Muslim to coexist with the pandemic in accordance with preventive protocols without committing a sin by abandoning his duties or being blamed for not protecting himself and his health.

The center pointed out that in case of participating in Friday prayers, all preventive measures should be taken against the spread of Coronavirus, adding: those who are infected with the Coronavirus are not obliged to participate in it.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English