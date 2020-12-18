What is the most important effect of glorification of God?

SHAFAQNA – Repeating glorification (Dhikr/Zikr) of Allah (SWT) causes affection towards God and this will advance to the boundaries of love and the human being is (then) captivated by Allah (SWT), and no other attraction or pillars, except the monotheistic pillar can attract the human being; and the human being does not become a disbeliever (Moshrik) and does not lose his/her religion [1].

[1] Akhlaq-e-Rabbani, Ayatollah Sheikh Mojtaba Tehrani (RA), Vol. 8, Page 43.