Is fortune telling allowed? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about fortune telling.

Question: Some individuals carry out fortune telling by palm reading and/or coffee cup reading, and say what will happen to the client in the present and future. Is this allowed especially if the owner of the cup acts upon what has been said (by the fortune teller)?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Such predictions are not valid, and he/she must not speak in certain terms, as others also must not pay attention to cases which are not based on religious proof and wisdom.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA