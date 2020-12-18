Date :Friday, December 18th, 2020 | Time : 17:03 |ID: 187446 | Print

UN chief: Coronavirus vaccines must be made available everywhere

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- UN chief Antonio Guterres called on world leaders to ensure coronavirus vaccines are made available and affordable for “all people”.

Addressing Germany’s parliament on Friday in a speech to mark 75 years since the founding of the UN, Guterres stressed vaccines must be viewed as a “global public good”. “They must be accessible and affordable everywhere for all people,” he said.

The COVAX programme co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO) is the main global scheme to vaccinate people in poor and middle-income countries around the world against COVID-19. It aims to deliver 1.3 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021 to cover 20 percent of the most vulnerable people in 92 poor and middle-income countries, mostly in Africa, Asia and Latin America, at a maximum cost of $3 a dose, AlJazeera reported.

 

You might also like
Rouhani in UNGA: the US wants to make useless every international institutions
UN documents rise in civilian casualties in Afghanistan
Turkey, Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, West Bank Turkey: Netanyahu’s West Bank annexation plan is vile attempt to win votes at expense of peace
Iran's letter to UN chief to protest at unfair verdicts against Sheikh Isa Qassim
UN : World facing 'generational catastrophe' on education
Humans must stop 'war on nature': UN chief
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *