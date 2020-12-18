UN chief: Coronavirus vaccines must be made available everywhere

SHAFAQNA- UN chief Antonio Guterres called on world leaders to ensure coronavirus vaccines are made available and affordable for “all people”.

Addressing Germany’s parliament on Friday in a speech to mark 75 years since the founding of the UN, Guterres stressed vaccines must be viewed as a “global public good”. “They must be accessible and affordable everywhere for all people,” he said.

The COVAX programme co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO) is the main global scheme to vaccinate people in poor and middle-income countries around the world against COVID-19. It aims to deliver 1.3 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021 to cover 20 percent of the most vulnerable people in 92 poor and middle-income countries, mostly in Africa, Asia and Latin America, at a maximum cost of $3 a dose, AlJazeera reported.