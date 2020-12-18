Date :Friday, December 18th, 2020 | Time : 19:19 |ID: 187448 | Print

UN calls for investigation into killing of Palestinian boy

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-United Nations human rights experts called for an independent probe into the killing of a 13-year-old Palestinian boy by Israeli  forces at a West Bank protest this month.

The experts — Michael Lynk, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, and Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial and arbitrary executions — said in a statement that they were “deeply troubled by the overall lack of accountability for the killings of Palestinian children in recent years.”

They said the killing of Ali Ayman Abu Aliya by the Israeli Defense Forces was in circumstances where there was no threat of death or serious injury to the Israeli security forces and is a grave violation of international law, AA reported.

 

 

You might also like
American tech giant criticized for investing in Israeli company spying on Palestinians
In C. African Republic, UN contractors bribed to aid Muslims
UN: Humanitarian operations in Yemen will shut down
UN chief warned that war against nature must stop
UN human rights envoy to Palestinian Territories resigns over Israeli 'denial of access'
Video shows Israeli troops questioning terrified Palestinian boy
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *