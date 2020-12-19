Date :Saturday, December 19th, 2020 | Time : 08:26 |ID: 187452 | Print

Malaysia Mufti: COVID-19 Vaccine is recommended by all religions

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Religious leaders in Malaysia have stressed that COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for people at risk to prevent the spread of the pandemic and preserve the human life.

“As we know, there is no specific law that (COVID-19) vaccination (when available in the market) is mandatory. So we have to move within the legal framework,” Federal Territory Mufti Dr. Luqman Abdullah told Bernama, Daily Express reported.

This Malaysia fatwa falls in line with the other juristic edicts issued by Muslims on the COVID-19 vaccine, Aboutislam told. In the UK, British Islamic Medical Association (BIMA) has put out a statement encouraging at-risk individuals to take the vaccine.

You might also like
Malaysian Islamic Leader ready to quit his post after flak for attending Tehran Unity Conference
Zarif, Mahathir Mohamad friendly meeting in Malaysia
Malaysia ready to help Japan's Halal industry ahead of Olympics
Malaysia launches 500 million Ringgit Sukuk for Coronavirus recovery
Malaysia expects 10pct increase in halal exports
UNESCO: Kuala Lumpur to be World Book Capital 2020
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *