Malaysia Mufti: COVID-19 Vaccine is recommended by all religions

SHAFAQNA- Religious leaders in Malaysia have stressed that COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for people at risk to prevent the spread of the pandemic and preserve the human life.

“As we know, there is no specific law that (COVID-19) vaccination (when available in the market) is mandatory. So we have to move within the legal framework,” Federal Territory Mufti Dr. Luqman Abdullah told Bernama, Daily Express reported.

This Malaysia fatwa falls in line with the other juristic edicts issued by Muslims on the COVID-19 vaccine, Aboutislam told. In the UK, British Islamic Medical Association (BIMA) has put out a statement encouraging at-risk individuals to take the vaccine.