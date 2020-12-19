Date :Saturday, December 19th, 2020 | Time : 08:25 |ID: 187456 | Print

Singapore: Muslims permitted to take Covid-19 vaccine

SHAFAQNA- The move to permit Covid-19 vaccines for Muslims was an executive decision made by Singapore’s Mufti, due to the urgency of the situation. “When the vaccines are available in Singapore for safe use, I would strongly urge the Muslim community to take up the vaccine, as part of our contribution (to society), and not to worry about whether you are allowed to do so, because the religious guidance is very clear on this matter,” said Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, Straitstimes reported.

Speaking to the media at the Singapore Islamic Hub in Braddell Road, Dr Nazirudin said the immediate priority is to protect lives and keep everyone safe, so that religious and social activities can resume in a safe and responsible way.

