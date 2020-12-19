Saudi Prosecutor seeks maximum jail term for women’s rights activist Loujain Al-Hathloul

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s Prosecutor is in pursuit of maximum possible jail sentence- 20 years behind bars- for female rights activist Loujain Al-Hathloul. In a hearing on Wednesday at Saudi Arabia’s terrorism court, the judge said he would deliver a verdict and possible sentencing in the case on Monday, said Hathloul’s sister Lina, who also shared a copy of the prosecution’s indictment with the Guardian.

Later on Wednesday night, however, Loujain’s parents, who act as her legal team, received a text message summoning them to Riyadh’s criminal court on Thursday morning. “My sister must be released … All she has done is ask for women to be treated with the dignity and freedom that should be their right. For that, the Saudi authorities are seeking the maximum sentence available under the law – 20 years in prison,” said Lina Al-Hathloul.

Hathloul, 31, is one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent human rights activists. She has been arrested and detained several times for defying the country’s ban on women driving and for campaigning for an end to the male guardianship system, which makes women second-class citizens. She was kidnapped and arrested along with several other activists in May 2018 , according to Guardian.

Since then, relatives say Hathloul has been sexually assaulted, tortured with beatings and electric shocks, and held incommunicado for long periods of time. Several hunger strike attempts have also led a UN women’s rights committee to express alarm about her failing health.