Video: Re-building al-Fitha mosque in Burkino Faso

SHAFAQNA- A village mosque in Burkino Faso has collapsed due to heavy rains.

Masjid al-Fitha is located in Ouagadougou, the capital city of Burkina Faso, in the village of Besenghi:

It is the only small mosque in the village.

When the mosque was constructed 12 years ago, it was built with mud due to limited supplies and funding.

This mosque (Hussainiya) also serves as a school for children. There are roughly a few thousand of the Shia community in this particular area of Burkino Faso.