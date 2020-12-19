Date :Saturday, December 19th, 2020 | Time : 15:00 |ID: 187511 | Print

Al-Kadhimayn Shrine reopens to pilgrims

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Al-Kadhimayn Shrine in Kadhimayn suburb of Baghdad, Iraq, was reopened to pilgrims on Friday. The holy mausoleum had been closed for months due to the coronavirus restrictions. Its Astan (custodianship) reopened the mausoleum after implementing the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the disease, Al-Forat News reported.

The Kadhimiya shrine is located in the Kadhimayn suburb of Baghdad, Iraq. It contains the tombs of the seventh and ninth Shia Imams, Imam Musa Kadhim (AS) and Imam Jawad (AS). Classified a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the novel coronavirus, a respiratory disease known as COVID-19, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year. It has infected more than 76 million people worldwide and killed some 1.6 million.

You might also like
Why Iraq’s State-Building is a prerequisite for stability in the Middle-East
Iraqi MP: No embassy in the world has the same weapons as US Embassy in Baghdad
After Bashir, Iraqi President Salih to visit Syria
Who is funding ISIS?
Coronavirus: Convalescent Home For Patients To Open In Karbala
President Tayyip Erdogan, Iran, Yemen, Saudi Arabia Erdogan: Not right to blame Iran for Saudi attack
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *