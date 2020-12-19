Al-Kadhimayn Shrine reopens to pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Al-Kadhimayn Shrine in Kadhimayn suburb of Baghdad, Iraq, was reopened to pilgrims on Friday. The holy mausoleum had been closed for months due to the coronavirus restrictions. Its Astan (custodianship) reopened the mausoleum after implementing the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the disease, Al-Forat News reported.

The Kadhimiya shrine is located in the Kadhimayn suburb of Baghdad, Iraq. It contains the tombs of the seventh and ninth Shia Imams, Imam Musa Kadhim (AS) and Imam Jawad (AS). Classified a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the novel coronavirus, a respiratory disease known as COVID-19, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year. It has infected more than 76 million people worldwide and killed some 1.6 million.