https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/66266_570.png 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-19 15:17:202020-12-19 15:17:20Algeria’s scholars association calls for reopening Quran schools
Algeria’s scholars association calls for reopening Quran schools
SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Islamic Scholars Association of Algeria called for reopening Quranic schools with the full observation of the health protocols.
In a statement on Thursday, the association said that like elementary schools and high schools, Quranic centers can also be reopened, al-Shorouq news website reported.These centers can be opened again with the full observation of health protocols, it said.
The statement added that Quranic schools can play a role in the education of Algeria’s students.The association also called on all Algerians to continue cooperation and efforts in the battle against the coronavirus.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!