Algeria’s scholars association calls for reopening Quran schools

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Islamic Scholars Association of Algeria called for reopening Quranic schools with the full observation of the health protocols.

In a statement on Thursday, the association said that like elementary schools and high schools, Quranic centers can also be reopened, al-Shorouq news website reported.These centers can be opened again with the full observation of health protocols, it said.

The statement added that Quranic schools can play a role in the education of Algeria’s students.The association also called on all Algerians to continue cooperation and efforts in the battle against the coronavirus.

