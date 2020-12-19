Lahore High Court orders educational institutions to make Quran teaching mandatory

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Lahore High Court in Pakistan ordered all educational institutions to make Quranic teachings compulsory in their curriculum from 2021.

As per the details, Justice Shahid Waheed of LHC’s divisional bench passed an order on Friday to add the Holy Quran as part of the new curriculum commencing from the year 2021.

The court also asked scholars to express their views on the matter so that it can be implemented in all of the provinces, the Daily Pakistan reported.

Back in November, a lawyer petitioned the Court over the compulsory Quranic Teachings in all educational institutes in Pakistan.

The court then sought perspective from the chairman of the Higher Education Commission and the federal secretary for religious affairs.

The petition pleaded the court to direct the authorities to ensure implementation of Sections 3 and 4 of the Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran Act, 2017, of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Siddiqui, the lawyer who filed the petition, said that the court should also ask authorities in Punjab to notify all public and private schools in the province to begin Naazrah Quran classes from grade 1 to 4, and teachings of the Quran along with translation from grade 6 to 12.

In June, the Punjab government made the teaching of the Quran with translation mandatory for university students.