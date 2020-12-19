https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/157771717.jpg 557 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-19 15:56:052020-12-19 15:56:05US must leave region, Zarif says
US must leave region, Zarif says
SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran has always stated that the United States must leave the region as soon as possible.
In an interview with Afghan media, the Iranian foreign minister elaborated on a range of issues, including Afghanistan-Iran relations, Iran-Taliban ties, and the situation of Afghan nationals residing in Iran.According to its laws, Iran has not yet removed the Taliban from the terrorist list, he further noted.
