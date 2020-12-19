Date :Saturday, December 19th, 2020 | Time : 15:56 |ID: 187538 | Print

US must leave region, Zarif says

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran has always stated that the United States must leave the region as soon as possible.

In an interview with Afghan media, the Iranian foreign minister elaborated on a range of issues, including Afghanistan-Iran relations, Iran-Taliban ties, and the situation of Afghan nationals residing in Iran.According to its laws, Iran has not yet removed the Taliban from the terrorist list, he further noted.

You might also like
US: Ilhan Omar wins primary election in Minnesota
US puts Saudi Arabia on list of countries involved in human trafficking
Fifth Shia mosque inaugurated in US state of Washington
Black Alliance For Peace Calls on United Nations To Address Human Rights Crisis In the United States
Iranian, Azeri FMs discuss latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh
Al-Qaeda says fighting alongside US-, Saudi-backed militia in Yemen
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *