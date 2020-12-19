Int’l conference held in Iraq on Quran manuscripts

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: An international conference entitled: “The Health of Quran’s Text in Manuscripts” was held in Iraq this week. The Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali’s (AS) holy shrine organized the conference on Wednesday and Thursday, the website of the Astan’s Darol-Quran Center reported. Ahmed Al-Najafi, Head of the Darol-Quran Center, said researchers and Quran experts from five countries addressed the scholarly event.

It was held via video-conference, the official stated. He said the scholars were from Iraq, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Jordan, Morocco and Germany. Categorization of Quran manuscripts, reliability of manuscripts and protection of Quran manuscripts were among the themes discussed at the two-day conference, Al-Najafi went on to say.