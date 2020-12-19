Iran exports $50m worth of hand-woven carpets in 8 months

The figure shows 800,000 dollars decrease that seems logical due to the pandemic and closure of the borders, Rouhollah Latifi told IRNA.

Reports on country’s trade cooperation with world in eight months show 97.7 million tons of commodities worth 44.6 billion dollars, the official announced.

Carpet weaving is a well-known Iranian art worldwide and is also very popular in different Iranian cities.

Since its outbreak in December 2019 worldwide, the coronavirus pandemic has postponed many world meetings, gatherings, economic sessions and sports competitions and hit the global economy.