Today, women have to learn much from Lady Zainab (SA)

SHAFAQNA- History will not forget the great bravery and leadership of Lady Zainab (SA), she is a role model to the women as well as humankind.

Hadrat Zainab (SA) became famous for her virtuous life. In her character she reflected the best attributes. In sobriety and serenity she was likened to her grand-mother Umm-al-Mumineen Hadrat Khadija (SA), in chastity and modesty to her holy mother Hadrat Fatima (SA) and in eloquence to her holy father Imam Ali (AS). She also possesses renowned bearings in the fields of perseverance upon principles, courage, eloquence, and whole-heartedness besides asceticism, chastity, piety, holiness, and magnanimity. Lady Zainab (SA) was well known for her unparalleled intelligence, apposite opinion, and wisdom.

A look into Lady Zainab (SA)’s life, who is one of the key figures of the Ashura movement, will reveal the fact that the element of wisdom has a special position in her conduct and practice.

The most important event in Zaynab (SA)’s life is the tragedy of Karbala, a movement whose first stage was led by Imam Hossain (AS) and Zaynab led its second stage. In the post-Karbala events, the sermons of Zaynab (SA) are very significant, especially her sermon in the court of Yazid.

There is a lot of lesson in her life:

Lady Zainab (SA) proved that the woman is not in the peripheries of history, but in the core of it.Hadrat Zainab (SA)’s role was exemplary. It showed how bold Muslim women were and how they played a key role in consolidating Islamic teachings. Today, despite so much progress and the spread of education, so many Muslim women are suppressed. In some alleged Muslim societies, a woman’s voice is banned from even being heard in public; and here was Zainab (SA) from the Imam Hossain (AS)’s family who became a public speaker to save Islamic values. The leadership of the family fell to Hadrat Zainab (SA) after Karbala, and she proved to be more than what was expected of her.

The spirit of Zainab (SA) will live forever. Her courage, forbearance, and submission will continue to inspire those who hear her story for all time to come.

