EU upholds Belgian ban on halal kosher slaughter

The European Court of Justice ruled that “the principle that an animal should be stunned prior to be killed meets the main objective of the protection of animal welfare.”

“The court concludes that the measures contained in the decree allow a fair balance to be struck between the importance attached to animal welfare and the freedom of Jewish and Muslim believers to manifest their religion,” the ruling said.

Some Muslim and Jewish organizations are opposed to the law introduced by Belgium’s Flemish region in 2017 which prohibits the slaughter of animals without stunning beforehand.

An umbrella organization for Jewish groups in Belgium condemned the decision.

“The fight continues, and we will not admit defeat until we have exhausted all our legal remedies, which is not yet the case,” said Yohan Benizri, head of the Belgian Federation of Jewish Organisations.

Muslim and Jewish communities, which make up about 6% of the Belgian population, argue that the decision prohibiting animals from being slaughtered without being shocked and put to sleep restricts the religious freedoms of the two communities and is disrespectful.

The ruling also sets a precedent that could lead to similar laws throughout the European Union.