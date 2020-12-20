Is self-accountability necessary?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Do self-accountability before you are called to be accounted for [1]. In another narration, the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Control yourself and your behaviour with self-accountability [2]. And in another place, the Prophet (PBUH) said: The shrewdest of the shrewd ones is the one who does self-accountability [3]. The sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) also said: It is appropriate for any Muslim to know that we (Imams (AS)) review his/her daily actions; if they are good, add to them, and if they are sinful, do repent and ask for forgiveness so that a person is not embarrassed on the Day of Judgment [4].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 70, Page 73.

[2] Qorarul Hekam, Vol. 2, Page 405.

[3] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 0, Page 70.

[4] As Above, Vol. 78, Page 279.