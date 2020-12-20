International human rights organizations: Saudi regime should stop targeting Shia Muslims

SHAFAQNA– International human rights organizations have said that the arrest of clerics and scholars in Qatif and Al-Ahsa and the systematic attacks against them, of whom Seyyed Hashem Al-Shakhs will not be the last, are in violation of all laws and systems.

These organizations condemned the actions of the Al-Saud regime against the scholars of Qatif and Al-Ahsa in this country, which is being carried out in a vengeful manner by the security forces of this country. In this regard, the “Saudi European Organization for Human Rights” as one of these organizations, condemned the hegemonic actions and systematic operations for arresting Shia clerics in Qatif and Al-Ahsa by Al Saud officials and their false claims of respect for rights and freedoms and the implementation of reforms.

The organization said in a statement: “The arrest of clerics and religious figures such as Seyyed Hashem Al-Shakhs is not limited to a particular sect, but is part of an extremist crackdown that includes all opposition groups.” The organization added: “The arrest of Hojjatul-Islam Hashem aA-Shakhs is a purely political detention that pursues a vague goal. The Saudi government has been making such political detentions for a long time and then prosecuting them for political reasons.”

“The arrests have now reached Shia Muslims and entered into frameworks related to Iran, and it is unlikely that the false allegations against them are related to espionage and similar stereotypes that have been attributed to Shia Muslims every time,” the organization said. “The pursuit of human rights issues in Saudi Arabia shows that the government claims of amendment and respect for the law do not exist, and that such detentions have been done only to strengthen government goals,” said Taha Haji, the organization’s legal adviser.

He continued: “Saudi security forces have made illegal detentions without any legal evidence, and in addition, they are depriving the families of the detainees of their fate, and such actions are only to strengthen the legal record of the Saudi government we know.”

The Saudi regime should stop targeting Shia Muslims

On the other hand, the “Americans for Democracy and Human Rights” organization condemned the recent attack of the Saudi government against the Shia Muslims of Qatif and Al-Ahsa and the bullying of the Saudi forces against the scholars and clerics of the region and stressed that such arrests are made without clear charges and without any legal permission. The organization added: “These arrests are a clear evidence of the escalation of arbitrary detentions and the deterioration of belief-based racism.”

The American Organization for Democracy and Human Rights accuses Saudi officials of continuing to violate freedom of expression, religion, and belief against the Shia community, from scholars to ordinary people who perform their special rituals of their religions, and stressed the Saudi regime’s discrimination against the people of Qatif and Al-Ahsa.

The organization also condemned the recent wave of arrests against Shia clerics, including Hashem Al-Shakhs, Sheikh Abbas Al-Saeed, Seyyed Khidr Al-Awami, and the eulogist of the Ahlul-Bayt, Muhammad Bojbara, for interrogating him for publishing a video about Imam Hussain (AS). The organization called on Saudi officials to release the Shia clerics immediately and to stop targeting Shia Muslims in the region and discriminating against them religiously and sectarianly.

The Persian Gulf Human Rights Center also condemned the detention of Seyyed Hashem Al-Shakhs, calling it a detention in line with the political demands of Saudi officials and emphasizing its opposition to any such illegal and retaliatory actions. The organization also stressed that none of Riyadh’s actions in this regard are in line with UN Charters and international agreements signed by Riyadh.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English