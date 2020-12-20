Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis commemorated

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Iraq’s parliamentarians held a ceremony on Saturday ahead of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of martyrs Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The ceremony held to commemorate the martyrs was attended by the MPs and a number of top officials and senior religious and political figures, Al-Alam reported.

The speakers praised General Soleimani and Al-Muhandis for their heroism and their role in fighting terrorism, especially the Daesh terrorist group.They also underlined taking revenge for the blood of the martyrs and forcing the US to withdraw its troops from the region. A photo exhibition of the two anti-terror heroes was also held as part of the commemoration ceremony.

General Soleimani, al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and a number of their entourage were killed in a strike by American drones near Baghdad International Airport on January 3. The White House and the Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassinations, saying the attack was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump.