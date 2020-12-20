Webinar to discuss ‘Jesus (AS): Symbol of dialogue and coexistence’

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A webinar titled “Jesus (AS) son of Maryam (SA); Symbol of Dialogue and Coexistence” is planned to be held today.

According to Ashura International Foundation, the program will be organized by the foundation in cooperation with Lebanon’s Center of United Nation and the European Assembly of Women Followers of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS). It will be held online due to the coronavirus restrictions, the Foundation said.

A number of religious figures and thinkers from Iran, Lebanon, Germany, and Italy, including director of the foundation Ayatollah Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, a Vatican representative, and a representative from UNESCO, will address the webinar. The webinar will be held on Zoom from 8:30 p.m. Tehran time and can be watched here.