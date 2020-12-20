German mosque targeted in Islamophobic attack

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A mosque in southwest Germany was the target of an Islamophobic attack.

The Fatih Mosque in Sontheim, Baden-Württemberg, was attacked by unknown individuals, Arabi21 reported. They drew swastikas and wrote racist slogans on the wall, also destroying the mosque’s sign, Ali Uzdumir, a member of the mosque’s Board said.

He deplored the racist incident and said Muslims want everyone in the city to live in peace and promote mutual respect. Islamophobic attacks have been on the rise in Germany in recent years. Some five million Muslims live in Germany, the second largest Muslim minority population in Western European countries after France.