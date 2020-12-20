Date :Sunday, December 20th, 2020 | Time : 21:02 |ID: 187705 | Print

Iran, Qatar football officials meet

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Caretaker of Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) Heidar Baharvand met with the Head of Qatar Footbal Association Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa and discussed a range of issues with him late on Sunday.

During the meeting, they reviewed mutual cooperation under the pandemic and joint plans on 2022 World Cup hosting and other issues of mutual interest.

