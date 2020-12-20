Six-Year-Old kid youngest member of Egypt’s Memorizers Association

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Omar Makki is the youngest member of the Quran Memorizers and Reciters Associations in Egypt.

Omar is six years old and is from Kafr al-Ghanimi village in Sharqia Governorate, north of Egypt, Youm7 website reported.The kid is a memorizer of the entire Quran and recites the Holy Book beautifully as well.He is also a child-ambassador in the Egyptian council of scholars and inventors. He uses his fame and membership in the Quranic association to promote efforts to combat the coronavirus in his village.Omar and his 4-year-old sister, Noor, were recently honored in a ceremony attended by the governor of Sharqia.Egypt is a country in North Africa with a population of around 96 million. Muslims account for around 90 percent of the country’s total population. Quranic activities are very common in the Muslim-majority Arab country and many of the Muslim world’s top Qaris in the past and present have been Egyptian