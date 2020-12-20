Different Yalda for Iranians in COVID-19 era

“Shab-e Yalda” or “Shab-e Chelleh” (Yalda Night) is the time when family members get together to celebrate the winter solstice. At the ceremony, people eat different kinds of foods, ranging from watermelon and pomegranate to nuts and sweets.

Reading the poems of renowned Persian poet Hafez is among the customary traditions in which Iranians are interested. They open the divan of Hafez and make a wish.

After thousands of years, Iranians still have kept the tradition of gathering at the elders’ homes, particularly their parents, to celebrate any happy gatherings, including the Yalda feast.