Announcing the number of parties participating in Iraqi parliamentary elections

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Sunday announced the number of applications for registration of political parties to participate in the elections.

Jamaneh al-Ghalai, a spokesperson for the Iraqi High Electoral Commission, said the total number of applications for political party registration reached 427, with 231 political parties licensed to establish, but the number of applications for registration of parties to be established reached 80.

He added that the number of rejected requests of the parties according to the decision of the High Commissioner’s Council is 99, and the reason for their rejection is according to the provisions (Article 12 / paragraph 1) of the Law on Political Parties No. 38 in 2015, ie lack of required priorities or delay in registration within the specified period.

“Jamaneh al-Ghalai noted that the number of cancelled applications reaches 17.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English