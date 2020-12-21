Date :Monday, December 21st, 2020 | Time : 01:44 |ID: 187751 | Print

Iranian Jews pray on Eid Hanukkah for health & enlightenment to return planet+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Every year during the eight days of Hanukkah, Iranian Jews light candles and distribute chocolates and sweets to pray for the return of light and peace to the world.

Although it is not possible to celebrate Hanukkah like other religious ceremonies this year with the outbreak of Corona, Iranian Jews are praying for the return of health and enlightenment to the planet on this Eid.

Followings are photos related to the celebration of Eid Hanukkah in 2019 in Isfahan, Iran.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

