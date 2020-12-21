Saudi Arabia suspends all international flights over new strain of coronavirus

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia announced that it was halting all international passenger flights for at least a week, with the option to extend for a further week. An increasing number of countries have banned flights and travellers from the UK due to the spread of a new, more infectious coronavirus strain London described as “out of control”.

Sunday’s travel bans came hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Christmas shopping and gatherings in London and many of its surrounding areas had to be cancelled because of rapidly spreading infections blamed on the new coronavirus variant.

Passengers who arrived in Saudi Arabia from Europe – or any country where the new strain was detected – starting December 8 will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks and undergo testing, AlJazeera reported.